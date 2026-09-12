Police Suspect Sabotage as Train Derails in France, Injuring 44 People

SNCF agents walk around a crashed train in Cleon, northwestern France, on September 12, 20
GUILLAUME SALIGOT / AFP via Getty Images
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PARIS (AP) – French authorities are investigating whether sabotage caused a train derailment that injured 44 people in Normandy, after a piece of rail was found on the track, police told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The regional train was carrying 186 passengers from Rouen to Caen when it derailed Friday evening at Cléon, in the Seine-Maritime department of northwestern France.

An 18-year-old woman was among the injured and was evacuated by helicopter to Rouen University Hospital, police said.

A spokeswoman for the French national police communications service, known as SICOP, said that the piece of rail found on the track was “probably” linked to the derailment. She spoke on condition of anonymity because she wasn’t authorized to be publicly named in line with police policy.

This photograph shows a derailed train carriage in Cleon, northwestern France, on September 12, 2026, the morning after accident. Investigators suspect that the derailment of a TER train carrying 186 passengers between Rouen and Caen in northwest France on the evening of September 11, which injured 44, one gravely, was the result of sabotage, a police source told AFP on September 12. A fragment of rail was found on the track, with the possibility of a malicious act being treated as the main line of inquiry as a result, the source said. (Photo by Guillaume SALIGOT / AFP via Getty Images)

This photograph shows a derailed train carriage in Cleon, northwestern France, on September 12, 2026, the morning after the accident. (Photo by Guillaume SALIGOT / AFP via Getty Images)

Investigators were working to establish whether the circumstances were accidental or involved sabotage, the service said. The prosecutor’s office remained cautious about drawing conclusions, according to the police.

France’s previous rail disasters include the July 2013 derailment at Brétigny-sur-Orge, south of Paris, which killed seven people.

In November 2015, a high-speed TGV train carrying out tests derailed at Eckwersheim, near Strasbourg, killing 11.

More recently, a crash involving two high-speed trains at Adamuz in southern Spain killed 46 people and injured more than 100 in January, according to the Andalusian regional government.

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