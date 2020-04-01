Nurses, Surgical Techs Pray for Those Impacted by the Coronavirus

A group of registered nurses and surgical technicians from Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, said a prayer for all those impacted by the coronavirus.

The group of healthcare workers gathered on the roof of the hospital, with some hands folded and others’ hands outstretched.

WSMV reported that they prayed for the hospital staff, the patients being treated, and the families affected by the changes this pandemic has brought to their lives.

Staffers at the hospital have been on high alert over their own health, as former valets have been asked to take temperatures of hospital staff instead of parking cars.

The total amount of confirmed coronavirus cases in Tennessee has reached 2,239 as of Wednesday afternoon, with 23 fatal cases reported. There are more than 894,000 coronavirus cases in the world, with more than 45,000 of them being fatal.