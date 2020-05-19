Christian Apologist Ravi Zacharias Passes from Cancer at 74

World-renowned apologist Ravi Zacharias has died Tuesday at the age of 74 after revealing that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Zacharias passed away at his residence in Atlanta following a battle with sarcoma.

Born in Chennai, India, Zacharias embraced Christianity after attempting to commit suicide at the age of 17.

This morning, our beloved founder and apologist @RaviZacharias went home to be with Jesus. RZIM’s CEO, Sarah Davis, shares this reflection on her father: https://t.co/EzMVVamxyx pic.twitter.com/kZ03xNyMCV — RZIM (@RZIMhq) May 19, 2020

He rose to prominence as a defender of the “intellectual credibility” of Christianity, the ministry said.

The ministry’s mission is “helping the thinker believe and the believer think,” it said in announcing the death of Zacharias.

Zacharias “saw the objections and questions of others not as something to be rebuffed, but as a cry of the heart that had to be answered,” Michael Ramsden, the ministry’s president, said in a statement.

The AP contributed to this report.