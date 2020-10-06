Melanie Phillips: ‘Trump Has Done More for the Jewish People than Any Previous American President’

British journalist Melanie Phillips has argued in her latest column for the Jewish News Syndicate that “Trump has done more for the Jewish people than any previous American president.”

Phillips takes on the establishment of the Jewish community, which has fallen in line behind the Democratic Party — and has made wild accusations, including calling Trump a Nazi.

She writes:

To accuse him in addition of causing attacks on Jews is breathtakingly perverse. Trump has done more for the Jewish people than any previous American president. Not only has he proved himself to be a staunch ally of Israel, but he has also taken unprecedented action to combat anti-Semitism. At the end of last year, he signed an executive order allowing funding to be withheld from anti-Semitic college or educational programs. Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz called this measure “a game-changer,” and said it was “one of the most important events in the 2,000-year battle against anti-Semitism.” Jews are currently being attacked from the left, from the far-right, and from Islamic radicals and their proxies on the streets. But it’s the Democrats who support Antifa and Black Lives Matter with their hateful anti-Jewish and anti-Israel agenda.

Phillips also takes on the “Charlottesville very fine people hoax,” which features in Democrat nominee Joe Biden’s stump speech.

Read Phillips’s full article here.

