CNN’s Jake Tapper Shames Trump’s Lawyer over Orthodox Jewish Faith

CNN’s Jake Tapper mocked David Schoen, one of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers, for his Orthodox Jewish faith on Friday afternoon.

Tapper tweeted after Schoen left the Senate impeachment trial to make it home in time to observe the Jewish Sabbath, when work is forbidden.

Tapper, who is also Jewish, mocked Schoen, suggesting that he had violated the tenets of his faith by representing the president.

Trump attorney David Schoen has left the Senate to observe the Sabbath. At synagogue tomorrow, he will hear the reading from the Torah of: Mishpatim

מִשְׁפָּטִים

Rules — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 12, 2021

Exodus 21:1-24:18 includes: “You shall not spread a false report. You shall not join hands with a wicked man to be a malicious witness. 2 You shall not fall in with the many to do evil, nor shall you bear witness in a lawsuit, siding with the many, so as to pervert justice” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 12, 2021

Schoen left after attacking the House impeachment managers’ case, in which they argued that the former president was guilty of “incitement” at the January 6 Capitol riot. The House managers had played selectively-edited clips of Trump’s speech, omitting the portion in which he told supporters to protest “peacefully and patriotically.”

In his presentation, Schoen noted that the House managers would face sanctions in a typical court for manipulating evidence. He also debunked the Charlottesville “very fine people” hoax, which House managers had used to claim Trump condoned violence

The final vote on impeachment will be held on Saturday.

