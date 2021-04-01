President Joe Biden urged faith leaders on Holy Thursday to tell their congregations to keep wearing masks and get vaccinated during the Easter season.

“I think this is the Godly thing to do. Protect your brother and sister,” he said. “That’s what this is about. It’s about protecting people.”

The president spoke to about 1,000 faith leaders during a conference call Thursday, according to the White House, urging them to partner with the federal government on coronavirus pandemic messaging.

Biden expressed concern that Americans were “too caviler” [sic] about the coronavirus pandemic and had begun traveling again, gathering in large crowds, not staying socially distant, and not washing their hands.

He urged them to speak in their churches about the need to follow the advice of federal health officials.

“I think it’s a moral duty to put an end to the dark year behind us, to do our part to spread the light,” Biden said.

He also encouraged faith leaders to preach in their churches about the importance of getting vaccinated.

“They’re going to listen to your words more than they are me as president of the United States when they are in your sanctuaries,” Biden said. “You can talk to them about what we have to do, what’s available, and not to be fearful.”

Biden revealed he would be gathering with family over the Easter holiday, as he and first lady Jill Biden have both received a vaccine.

“Jill and I, we’re looking forward to an Easter celebration, we’re going to get together with family because we’ve had the great honor of being vaccinated, we may be able to get together with some of them this Easter,” he said.