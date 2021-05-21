Chuck Schumer Slammed for Silence on Antisemitic Attacks in New York

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is being criticized for his silence about antisemitic violence on the streets of New York that took place this week as pro-Palestinian demonstrators attacked pro-Israel counter-protesters and Jews nearby.

As Breitbart News reported Thursday, pro-Palestinian demonstrators scuffled with pro-Israel demonstrators in Times Square, and drove down heavily-Jewish 47th Street in Manhattan, taunting Jews.

One pro-Palestinian demonstrator launched a firework at bystanders, reportedly causing burns to a 55-year-old woman. Pro-Israel demonstrators were beaten in the street, and pro-Palestinian demonstrators spat at diners at a local steakhouse. Fox News added that a Jewish man was chased in a parking lot by pro-Palestinian demonstrators in a truck, flying Palestinian flags.

Yet Schumer has said nothing about the violence in his own state.

Ironically, Schumer has been voluble about other forms of bigotry, and other riots, celebrating the signing of a bill on anti-Asian hate crimes, and pushing for a bipartisan commission on the Capitol riot of January 6. But he has been silent about antisemitism in New York, and similar attacks in cities around the country, notably Los Angeles, where pro-Palestinian rioters attacked Jews.

President Biden just signed into law the COVID Hate Crimes Act to #StopAsianHate! I was so proud to work with Sen. @MazieHirono & @RepGraceMeng to pass it in the Senate and House and send the message that Racism and violence against Asian Americans has no place in our society. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 20, 2021

Of January 6th, GOP Senator Ron Johnson said: “by and large it was peaceful protests” Some Republicans liken the mob to “normal tourists” The Capitol was breached, and Capitol police officers were injured and killed! This Senate will vote on the January 6th Commission. https://t.co/CwIwlNou7D — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 20, 2021

In a further irony, Schumer tweeted about Times Square on Friday, noting a new grant to Broadway, but ignored antisemitism:

We’re here in Times Square to say: Broadway will be back. I’m proud we delivered billions to #SaveOurStages. $16 billion is soon ON THE WAY to the NY theater district, to our theater industry across America, to live venues, to cultural institutions like comedy clubs, and more! pic.twitter.com/oEiG3Tq26w — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 21, 2021

Former Democratic state assemblyman Dov Hikind called out Schumer and other Democratic leaders for their inaction:

Jews are being viciously attacked in NYC… WHERE IS @NYCMayor? WHERE IS @NYGovCuomo? WHERE IS @SenSchumer? WHERE IS @RepJerryNadler? Anyone know what rock these cowards are hiding under? This failure of humanity on display is made possible by their failures of “leadership”! pic.twitter.com/B2YcY6g6W6 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 21, 2021

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the violence, but has also faced accusations of antisemitism in the past.

Schumer’s silence was also panned by John Podhoretz in Commentary, in an op-ed titled: “As Pogromists Activate, Chuck Schumer Cowers.” Commentary associate editor Noah Rothman added: “Street violence targeting American Jews is on the rise across America. It is being provoked and condoned by progressives within the Democratic establishment, and the party is doing nothing about it.”

In the past, Schumer has regaled Jewish groups about the fact that his surname is close, linguistically, to the Hebrew word for “guardian.” He has promised to be a guardian for both the American Jewish community and for Israel. But thus far, he has not.

President Joe Biden has also been quiet about the antisemitic attacks thus far, prompting a letter from Jewish groups on Friday, asking that the president speak out. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) announced in a press statement on Friday afternoon that he will introduce a resolution in the Senate on Monday condemning the recent antisemitic violence around the nation.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new e-book, The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it). His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.