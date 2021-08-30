Pope Francis Calls for ‘Prayer and Fasting’ for People of Afghanistan

ROME — Pope Francis issued a heartfelt appeal for the Afghan people Sunday, urging Christians to personally assist them by every means at their disposal.

“Dear brothers and sisters, with great concern I am following the situation in Afghanistan,” the pope said following his weekly Angelus address in Saint Peter’s Square, “and I take part in the suffering of those who are grieving for the persons who lost their lives in the suicide attacks that happened last Thursday, and of those who are seeking help and protection.”

“I entrust the deceased to the mercy of Almighty God and I thank those who are striving to help that population so tried, in particular the women and children,” he told the thousands of pilgrims and tourists gathered in the square.

“I ask everyone to continue to help the needy and to pray that dialogue and solidarity may lead to the establishment of a peaceful and fraternal coexistence and offer hope for the country’s future,” he said.

Silence and indifference are out of the question, the pontiff asserted, calling on believers to pray and fast for a peaceful solution to the ongoing crisis generated by the Taliban takeover of the country.

“In historic moments like this one we cannot remain indifferent,” he said, and “the history of the Church teaches us this.”

“As Christians this situation obligates us,” he continued. “For this reason I address an appeal, to everyone, to intensify your prayer and practice fasting. Prayer and fasting, prayer and penance. This is the moment to do so.”

“I am speaking seriously: intensify your prayer and practice fasting, asking the Lord for mercy and forgiveness,” he concluded.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome