ROME — The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, lamented Thursday the “tragic scenarios that everyone feared are becoming a reality” with the onset of Russian incursions into Ukraine.

“In light of today’s developments in the crisis in Ukraine, we see even more clearly the timeliness of the clear and heartfelt appeal that the Holy Father Francis made yesterday at the conclusion of the general audience,” Cardinal Parolin (pictured) said in a video message recorded separately in Italian, Spanish, and English.

“The pope spoke of ‘great sorrow,’ ‘anguish and concern,’” the cardinal noted. “And he also urged all the parties involved to ‘refrain from any action that would cause even more suffering to the people,’ ‘destabilizing coexistence between nations’ and ‘bringing international law into disrepute.’”

“This appeal has taken on dramatic urgency following the beginning of Russian military operations in Ukrainian territory,” Parolin added.

“The tragic scenarios that everyone feared are becoming a reality,” he declared. “Yet there is still time for goodwill, there is still room for negotiation, there is still a place for the exercise of wisdom that can prevent the predominance of partisan interests, safeguard the legitimate aspirations of everyone, and spare the world from the folly and horrors of war.”

“As believers, we do not lose hope for a glimmer of conscience on the part of those who hold in their hands the fortunes of the world,” the cardinal stated. “And we continue to pray and fast — as we shall do this coming Ash Wednesday — for peace in Ukraine and in the entire world.”

