Pope Francis: The Attack on Ukraine ‘Must Be Stopped’

ROME — Pope Francis once again called for peace Sunday, which marked the two-month anniversary of the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I renew my appeal for an Easter truce, a minimal and tangible sign of a desire for peace,” the pontiff told crowds gathered in Saint Peter’s Square for his Regina Caeli message.

“The attack must be stopped, to respond to the suffering of the exhausted population,” he urged; “it must stop, in obedience to the words of the Risen Lord, who on Easter Day repeats to his disciples: ‘Peace be with you!’”

The pope noted that various Eastern Churches celebrate Easter this year on April 24, according to the Julian calendar, a week later than the Easter date of April 17 in the Gregorian calendar.

May the Risen Christ grant peace, “outraged by the barbarity of war,” he said. “Today marks two months since the beginning of this war: instead of stopping, the war has worsened.”

“It is sad that in these days, which are the holiest and most solemn for all Christians, the deadly roar of weapons is heard rather than the sound of bells announcing the Resurrection,” he declared, “and it is sad that weapons are increasingly taking the place of words.”

The pope went on to urge everyone “to increase prayer for peace and to have the courage to say, to show that peace is possible.”

“Political leaders, please, listen to the voice of the people, who want peace, not an escalation of the conflict,” he exhorted.

