Catholic League Slams Joe Biden’s Ignorance of ‘Biology 101’

Catholic League president Bill Donohue blasted President Joe Biden’s comments on abortion, which display a woeful ignorance of basic biology.

“What matters is what science says,” Dr. Donohue observes in Tuesday’s essay. “We have known for a long time that life begins at conception.”

Instead of citing science, Joe Biden tried to enlist religion as support for his pro-abortion stance in his reaction to a leaked Supreme Court draft, Donohue notes.

“Roe says what all basic mainstream religions have historically concluded — that the right — that the existence of a human life and being is a question. Is it at the moment of conception? Is it six months? Is it six weeks?” Biden remarked Tuesday.

“What ‘basic mainstream religions’ have to say about when life begins is interesting, but it should not be controlling,” Donohue asserts.

The “ultimate issue is this: If what develops at fertilization proceeds undisturbed, the result many months later will be a baby boy or girl,” he declares. “Just as important, all of the characteristics that constitute the uniqueness of this new life were there from the time of conception.”

“This is Biology 101,” he adds.

The Catholic Church has been well out in front of the science on this issue, Donohue writes. “It’s about time our ‘devout Catholic’ president caught up as well.”

“There is no more ‘question’ about when life begins, Mr. President — the answer is there for anyone not living in a state of delusion,” he concludes.

"You Got the Message, Motherf***er" — Pro-Abortion Protester Shoves Pro-Lifer pic.twitter.com/7DzJJ1aWCP — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 4, 2022

In his remarks Tuesday, Biden warned that if the rationale of the Supreme Court draft decision — that the U.S. Constitution does not contain a right to privacy — were to stand, a series of fundamental rights would no longer be legally defensible, such as the right to marry or how parents choose to raise their children.

Biden asserted his own belief that the Constitution does, in fact, contain the right to privacy.

A “number of the members of the Court have not acknowledged is that there is a right to privacy in our Constitution,” he said. “I strongly believe there is.”

Follow @tdwilliamsrome