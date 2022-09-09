Pope Francis: Entire World ‘Convulsed’ by Russia’s War

ROME — Pope Francis reiterated his condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine Thursday as a serious “violation of international law.”

Addressing a group of papal nuncios in the Vatican, the pontiff said that “Europe and the entire world are convulsed by a war of particular gravity, in terms of the violation of international law the risks of nuclear escalation, and the grave economic and social consequences.”

As he has done on other occasions, the pope insisted that the war in Ukraine “is a ‘piecemeal’ third world war.”

Over the past two weeks, Francis has repeatedly asserted that humanity is in the midst of World War III, though they may not realize it.

On Wednesday, for example, the pope urged prayers for “battered Ukraine,” while appealing for an end to today’s “world war.”

Pope Francis met with a delegation of Orthodox Christians from the Patriarchate of Constantinople Thursday in which he condemned Russia’s “war of aggression” against Ukraine. https://t.co/lMNYnB6wwN — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 1, 2022

“I do not forget the battered Ukraine,” Francis told crowds gathered for his weekly general audience. “In the face of all the war scenarios of our time, I ask each one to be a builder of peace and to pray that thoughts and projects of concord and reconciliation may spread throughout the world.”

“Today we are experiencing a world war, let us stop please!” he urged. “To the Virgin Mary we entrust the victims of every war, of every war, especially the dear Ukrainian population.”

Similarly, on August 31, the pope told Polish pilgrims that mankind is in the midst of World War III.

“Tomorrow you will remember the anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War, which so painfully marked the Polish nation,” he said. “Today we are experiencing the third.”

“May the memory of past experiences spur you to cultivate peace in yourselves, in families, and in social and international life,” he declared.

