Texas Bishop Slams ‘Godless’ World Economic Forum at Davos

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler Texas has blasted the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF) as an unelected power with a “Godless” agenda.

“Who elected the WEF?” Bishop Strickland wrote on social media Thursday. “Their agenda is Godless & does not respect our God given rights as human beings.”

Strickland said that elected officials who bow to them “are betraying the very people who elected them,” urging instead a return to natural law as a sure guide to truth.

The bishop’s remarks echoed those of Twitter’s Elon Musk, who referred to the WEF as an “unelected world government” Wednesday.

Musk responded to a clip showing WEF’s founder and chairman Klaus Schwab discussing how the WEF’s new Global Collaboration Village in the Metaverse can be trusted at a time when worldwide trust in political institutions and their representatives is at an all-time low.

Schwab said that the Global Collaboration Village can be trusted because Interpol is on board as one of the Village “partners.”

In his response on Twitter, Musk said that “WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want.”

Later in the day, Musk launched a provocative survey asking viewers whether the World Economic Forum should “control the world.”

As of Thursday morning, two hours before the close of the survey, the poll had garnered more than 2.3 million responses, with some 86 percent voting “no.”

