Nolte: Trans Bishop Sues Lutheran Denomination for Harassment, Discrimination

The far-left Associated Press reports that the Rev. Megan Rohrer, who was “elected as the first openly transgender bishop of one of the largest Christian denominations in the country in May 2021,” is suing the “””” church”””” and claiming “he” was forced out “after enduring several months of discrimination and harassment.”

I’m confused…

“Megan” is a “he?”

From what I’ve been able to piece together, “Megan” is a biological woman who identifies as a man. So why hold on to the name “Megan?”

These people, I tell ya.

So in May of 2021, Rev. Trans, who was then using those ludicrous “they” and “them” pronouns, was “the first transgender person to serve as bishop in the denomination or in any of the U.S.’ major Christian faiths.”

In fact, she was the “first transgender person to be ordained in the ELCA in 2006 and the first to serve as a pastor when called to Grace Lutheran in 2014.”

So this “””” church”””” accepted and promoted her knowing what she was. So, it’s not like she won a promotion to bishop and said, Hey, I’m a guy now, and I dare you to fire me.

Nevertheless, she’s still suing the “””” church“””” for “discriminating against [her] for being transgender and deliberately misgendering [her] and creating a ‘hostile work environment.'”

She is seeking money, naturally.

Forgive me, but I don’t understand.

Why would a church that has accepted and promoted her for 17 years suddenly have an issue with her sexual hang-ups?

And I would just like to add that if you want to be seen as a man, you might want to stop using the name “Megan.” You are a biological female, you look like a girl, you go by the name Megan, and then you complain about being “misgendered?” It seems to me she was setting people up to fail so she could scold them, feel superior, and play the victim.

Hi, my name’s Megan.

It’s nice to meet you, ma’am.

I’m a sir, bigot.

Man alive.

However, Rev. Trans has been accused of racism after she “fired the pastor of a predominantly Latino, immigrant congregation in Stanton, California, on the Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, for which the community had planned elaborate festivities.”

However, her lawsuit says she was a scapegoat for the firing, and the “””” church”””” then “publicly shamed [her] as a racist.”

The firing of this pastor at that Latino congregation caused some serious fallout. The church made a public apology to the congregation, but “the congregation lost the denomination’s financial backing and was forced to vacate their building and worship in the parking lot.”

Am I the only one who loves this story?

More glorious blue-on-blue violence…

Racist!

Transphobe!

Bigot!

Homophobe!

What, I’m not supposed to LMAO at that?

These people deserve each other.

And I have no tolerance for people who damn souls by tricking those souls into believing they are right with God when they are decidedly not. And that’s exactly what this “””” church”””” and this Megan lady are doing. Accepting sinners in the church is Christianity. Accepting sin is demonic. My heart breaks for those who don’t know any better, for those who this “”””church”””” has fooled — at the cost of their own souls — into believing they are saved. This is naked evil, the worst kind.

The rules to avoid Hell are not negotiable and come from above, not from man or woman or LGBTQRSUPERCALIFRAGILISTICEXPIALIDOCIOUS+.

