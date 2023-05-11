Rev. Franklin Graham has invited Kirk Cameron to hold a reading of his children’s book As You Grow at the Billy Graham Library in North Carolina.

The library is expecting a thousand people to show up for the two sold-out story hours scheduled on Saturday, May 13.

Graham, the son of late Christian evangelist Billy Graham, praised Cameron for “taking a stand for the voice of Christians to be at the table in today’s cancel culture where it seems ‘anything goes’ until it comes to Jesus Christ. We need to teach our children the truth of God’s Word, and that’s exactly what Kirk wants to do.”

“Libraries used to be safe places for families, but many of them now seem to be agenda-driven places that welcome drag queens to hold story hours for children,” Graham said in a statement. “This is just plain wrong, and I’m so glad Kirk Cameron has decided to tell a different story — a story with Biblical values.”

The former Growing Pains star is near the tail end of his tour after kicking it off in Savannah, Georgia, on February 9. Cameron’s campaign to instill into young children the importance of faith, family, and patriotism has been met with outrage from the left.

In an interview on the Breitbart News Daily podcast, Cameron told Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow that children need to be protected from cross-dressing men.

“If we want to see the future look like the kind of place we grew up in, or our grandparents grew up in, we need to start investing and planting seeds today that will grow into these future trees of liberty and blessing for our kids.”

During a story hour Cameron held at the Fayetteville Public Library in Fayetteville, Arkansas, a group of drag queens showed up to protest, blocking the view for Cameron’s audience.

WATCH: Huge Crowd Attends Reading of Faith-Based Children’s Book Despite Library’s Attempt to Stop Event:

Zac Bell with BRAVE Books

“It’s a shame that some libraries and activists have tried to stop him,” Graham said. “They want him to shut up and sit down, but Kirk isn’t afraid to take a stand for what’s right, and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

“Being invited to the Billy Graham Library to read my children’s book about Christian virtue is a high honor like being invited to the Library of Congress to teach others what it means to be a true American,” Cameron said in his statement. “Franklin Graham’s presence at this family gathering adds a significant spiritual weight and reminds us of a time in our not-so-distant past when America was more in step with the ‘Fruit of the Spirit.’ Together, we are praying for America’s spiritual and moral revival.”

“Franklin Graham’s presence at this family gathering adds a significant spiritual weight and reminds us of a time in our not-so-distant past when America was more in step with the ‘Fruit of the Spirit,'” Cameron said. “Together, we are praying for America’s spiritual and moral revival.”

The CEO of Samaritan’s purse will be joining Cameron for both story hours scheduled at 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Following the story hours, a public book signing will start at 3:00 p.m.