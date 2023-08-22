Massachusetts Bishop Bans Cross-Dressing in Catholic Schools

Worcester Bishop Robert McManus has issued a counter-cultural policy for Catholic schools in his diocese, banning cross-dressing and pronouns that conflict with a student’s biological sex.

“All students are expected to conduct themselves at school in a manner consistent with their biological sex,” read the new guidelines that will go into effect this school year. “School practice shall consider the gender of all students as being consistent with their biological sex.”

The policy stipulates that all students will be treated according to their proper sex in participation in school athletics, dances, dress and uniform policies, the use of changing facilities, showers, locker rooms, and bathrooms, as well as titles, names, pronouns, and official school documents.

Perhaps more radically still, the guidelines also bar students from expressing or promoting homosexuality, such as Gay Pride events.

“Students may not advocate, celebrate, or express same-sex attraction in such a way as to cause confusion or distraction in the context of Catholic school classes, activities, or events,” the document states.

“We do not serve anyone’s greater good by falsifying the truth, for it is only the truth that frees us for the full life that God offers to each of us,” the text states, and thus, “when a person experiences same-sex attraction or some form of gender dysphoria, such struggles do not change the biological fact of how God created that person, and it would be untruthful for the Catholic Church or our Catholic schools to pretend otherwise.”

This is not the first time Bishop McManus has made news by publicly resisting the prevailing progressive zeitgeist.

Last year, the bishop demanded that the Jesuit-run Nativity School of Worcester remove its Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags from their flagpole, saying that they raised confusion about church teachings.

When the school refused, McManus announced that Nativity School could no longer call itself Catholic.

