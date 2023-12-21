A California pastor led a group of hundreds that met Sunday outside a venue hosting a show called “A Drag Queen Christmas,” where they prayed against it.

Pastor Angelo Frazier from Riverlakes Community Church in Bakersfield told KBAK he asked several churches to join him in prayer outside Fox Theater as the show went on, the outlet reported. Video shows the people gathered singing a Christmas carol, “Joy to the World.”

“It’s naughty all the way through. It’s nasty, it’s perversion. It’s taking Christmas and turned it into a sexual show, that’s what it is, and it’s happening here in Bakersfield, California,” he stated.

According to Broadway SF, A Drag Queen Christmas is known as “the longest running drag tour in America.”

However, the site also says it features adult content, sexual language, naughty comedy, and is “recommended” for people over the age of 18.

Broadway SF’s video advertisement tells viewers “We’re coming to your city,” adding, “This year, it’s time to be naughty.”

The show’s Facebook page features risqué photos of the cast and clips from the show.

Meanwhile, Frazier pointed to the fact that Christmas is a traditional holiday but the show was sexualizing it for audiences.

“I think it’s wrong for kids, I think it’s wrong for families. As a matter of fact, the message of Christmas is goodwill, great joy for all the people,” Frazier said during the recent gathering.

“This that’s happening here in Bakersfield is perversion of Christmas, and as a Christian, I feel an obligation to say something about it,” he continued.

The show’s final date appears to be December 29 at Tanger Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to the DragFans website.

In October, a children’s library event featuring a drag queen in San Fernando Valley, California, was shut down when parents demonstrated in protest, according to Breitbart News.

Breitbart News has extensively covered issues surrounding drag queens across the nation.