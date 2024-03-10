‘That’s a Blessing’: Wisconsin Barber Tipped $1,000 by Preacher

A Wisconsin barber has taken to the local news to thank a random walk-in customer who tipped him $1,000 before leaving to go pray with patients at a children’s hospital.

The huge gift came unexpectedly with a $30 haircut from Chris Davis at the Mi Casa Beauty Salon in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

According to Davis, his schedule was “completely full” last Saturday, but he squeezed in the walk-in client once he learned he was a preacher.

“I asked them what he was doing. He had a suit on,” the barber told WJCL. “I assumed he had a wedding or something.”

However, the man said he was actually about to head over to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, “to pray with the children.”

The haircut took just ten minutes, and the customer left soon after. Davis did not see the $1,000 tip until it was too late to thank him.

“My heart dropped right away. And I wish I could have gone out and thanked him, but he was already gone,” he said to the outlet.

“A tip like that is so unheard of, you know, that’s just a blessing right there,” he added.

Davis has been working at the salon for nine years, and says he “just likes making people feel good.”