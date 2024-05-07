Friends of the wife of a pastor in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, who was found dead of an alleged “self-inflicted gunshot wound” on April 27 are speaking out because they do not believe she committed suicide.

Robeson County Medical Examiner Dr. Richard Johnson said Monday that 30-year-old Mica Miller died after shooting herself, Newsweek reported Tuesday.

Her body was found in a state park in North Carolina. However, some of the young woman’s friends are not so sure she killed herself.

Thoughts from Mica Miller's good friend, sharing the plans she was making and the nightmare she was dealing with pic.twitter.com/d5UxGUIWwJ — Protestia (@Protestia) May 4, 2024

Miller’s husband, John-Paul Miller, is a pastor at Solid Rock at Market Common who told the congregation about what happened to his wife, claiming she had struggled with mental illness.

Prior to the announcement, Miller appeared to act as if nothing was wrong while giving his sermon. He then informed the church about her death just before the service ended:

Hours after his wife Mica apparently committed suicide, pastor John-Paul Miller didn't tell his congregation, but instead preached the sunday sermon, yucking it up, cracking jokes and calling himself charming and handsome. Then at the very end, he springs it on them in less than… pic.twitter.com/PNSe1OHNUZ — Protestia (@Protestia) May 2, 2024

Kenn Young, who was friends with Mica Miller during his time at the church, told News Nation he saw things happen between the pastor and his wife that concerned him. In addition, Alicia Young said, “I absolutely do not believe that she took her own life because she was energetic and her faith in God was unwavering.”

“She was always quick to encourage somebody else, including myself,” she continued. “Just the things I do know about John-Paul I truly do not believe that she took her own life.”

Watch video:

According to News Nation, the pair met when she was 14 years old as a member of the church’s youth group and he was married with children.

Meanwhile, the Christian Post reported on Saturday that Mica Miller’s sister, Sierra Francis, also does not believe the young woman killed herself and believes she had been abused.

Mica Miller reportedly filed for divorce in October 2023, but the case was dismissed in February. However, “a few days later Pastor Miller filed for ‘Separate Support and Maintenance’ seeking financial support. Mica Miller would file for similar support in April. A hearing was scheduled for June 5,” the Post article said.

During an interview with the outlet on Friday, the pastor said his relationship with her began with adultery and the pair had been married before and cheated on their spouses.

In a court affidavit, Francis alleged that her sister told her she was afraid she would not make it to the divorce and that she would be killed.

“Mica stated to me on many occasions, ‘If I end up with a bullet in my head, it was not by me, it was JP,'” she wrote:

"If I wind up dead with a bullet in my head, it was not by me, it was JP." Court affidavit from Mica Miller's sister, making some serious allegations. pic.twitter.com/hAO2IW9xJe — Protestia (@Protestia) May 6, 2024

Now, Mica Miller’s loved ones want police to “deeply” investigate the case, News Nation reported Monday:

The outlet said more than 100 people gathered for a rally outside the pastor’s church on Sunday to demand justice for the young woman.