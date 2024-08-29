Kamala Harris’s Hires Anti-Israel ‘Faith Outreach’ Director, Jen Butler

Vice President Kamala Harris has appointed Rev. Jen Butler as her campaign’s new “faith outreach” director — amid criticism from Jews who not Butler’s radical anti-Israel views and her past support for antisemite Linda Sarsour.

StopAntisemitism, a watchdog group, posted its concerns on social media on Thursday:

StopAntisemitism is highly concerned to see VP Kamala Harris tap the deeply controversial and antisemitic Reverend Jen Butler to spearhead faith outreach for the Harris-Walz campaign. Butler, a longtime supporter of Jew-hater Linda Sarsour and promoter of the false “Jesus was… pic.twitter.com/PXZxn1L4pN — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 29, 2024

Butler has deleted some of her old posts, but not a post hailing some of Harris’s other hires, including Jewish liaison Ilan Goldenberg, who has helped lead efforts to sanction Israelis; and Muslim liaison Nasrina Bargzie, who has taken radical anti-Israel positions and rejected the idea that extreme anti-Israel protests on campus are also antisemitic.

The #HarrisWalz2024 campaign is gearing up with some heavy hitters to do faith outreach. Today, they brought on @ilangoldenberg to reach Jewish voters and Nasrina Bargzie to reach Muslim and Arab voters. Both are seasoned experts on peace in the Middle East, especially Israel and… — Rev. Jen Butler (@RevJenButler) August 13, 2024

Other Jewish critics have also raised the alarm:

PCUSA, which Butler is affiliated with, voted to divest from Israel bonds in July. https://t.co/oj4L5SsfbH — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) August 29, 2024

Butler continues a pattern of anti-Israel, and even antisemitic, hires by the Harris campaign.

She also holds other radical views and is a veteran of radical protests. She was arrested during a protest at the Capitol in 2017 against a Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. (Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) helped defeat that bill.)

