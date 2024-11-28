Vatican Launches ‘Made in Prison’ Tote Bags for Jubilee Year 2025

ROME — The Vatican has launched a line of “Made in Prison” tote bags for pilgrims to carry around Rome to celebrate the upcoming Jubilee Year 2025.

The official Jubilee bags, which are made by female prison inmates out of recycled materials, are meant to symbolize “the hope, forgiveness, and restoration that are at the heart of a Jubilee Year,” Vatican News reported.

The prisoners involved are part of a vocational training course intended to restore dignity and help the women prepare for reintegration into work and society.

The course offers the women a chance to acquire technical and professional skills, allowing them to work, earn a regular salary, and, “most importantly, rebuild awareness and self-worth,” the Vatican said.

The bags themselves, each marked with a “Made in Prison” tag, will be sold at the official Jubilee info point in Rome, just outside the Vatican.

Using recycled materials is also meant to signify the rehabilitation process offering a second chance at life to reformed inmates.

The initiative is also intended to call attention to social inclusion and environmental protection, themes central to the pontificate of Pope Francis.

The day after Christmas, Pope Francis will open a “Holy Door” in the Roman prison of Rebibbia, as part of the inauguration of the Jubilee year. Last March, the pontiff visited the Rebibbia prison on Holy Thursday, where he washed the feet of 12 female inmates to commemorate Christ’s gesture of washing the apostles’ feet at the Last Supper.

