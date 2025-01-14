U.S. Bishops: Abortion Is a Horrible Evil, But Not Unforgivable

The United States Catholic bishops are urging commemoration of the anniversary of Roe v. Wade next week as “a day of prayer and penance.”

Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, OH, chairman of the Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, issued a statement Monday calling for an end to legalized abortion as well as greater support for those facing difficult pregnancies.

“As we prayerfully continue the essential work of restoring full legal protection of all preborn children and supporting parents facing difficult pregnancies, we also recognize our need for asking forgiveness and healing from the Lord for when we have given in to the culture of death,” Bishop Thomas said.

The bishop noted that abortion inflicts deep wounds on society, but also on individuals and families. All people, including those who have had recourse to abortion, need to turn to Almighty God for forgiveness.

“Many mothers and fathers may feel they have no choice except abortion,” he said. “Some are pressured or coerced. No matter the circumstances of the abortion, we must recognize the often-silent grief of parents for their child and their despair of being worthy of the love and forgiveness of God and others,” he wrote.

“To the parents of children who have died by abortion, I am deeply sorry for your loss,” he said. “Know that our Lord loves you as His daughters and sons no matter your actions. No sin is beyond His unfathomable Mercy.”

As we celebrate this Jubilee Year dedicated to the theological virtue of Hope, those who have been involved in abortion may turn to God and repent, “confident that He will forgive and make them whole,” he said.

We need to remember that Jesus Himself was first wounded for our offenses and “suffered for every sin of ours, including abortion,” the bishop declared, while also asking for prayers that God “will fill the hearts of mothers and fathers suffering the emotional and psychological wounds from abortion with the hope of forgiveness that only He can give.”

