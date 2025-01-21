Mariann Budde, the anti-Trump Episcopal bishop of Washington, DC, who the Washington Post once described as “unapologetically liberal,” used her platform at the National Prayer Service to call on Trump to have “mercy” on LGBTQ children, some of whom she said “fear for their lives.”

Budde made her plea to Trump in a lengthy address at the Washington National Cathedral.

“In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives,” she said.

Budde then went on to ask for mercy for illegal immigrants, claiming the “vast majority of them are not criminals.”

And the people, the people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings, who labor in poultry farms and meat packing plants who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals, they may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals.

Trump, his family, and Vice President Vance had priceless facial reactions as Budde carried out her lecture.

Budde has a history of attacking Trump. After St. John’s Episcopal Church, which is one of Budde’s churches, was set ablaze during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020, Trump walked over to the church and posed in front of it with his bible.

At the time, Budde expressed outrage over Trump but not the fire that reportedly inflicted $20,000 in damages.

“I am outraged,” she told the Washington Post.

“I am the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington and was not given even a courtesy call, that they would be clearing [the area] with tear gas so they could use one of our churches as a prop,” Budde added. She bashed Trump in another interview with CBS News. “He took the symbols sacred to our tradition and stood in front of a house of prayer in full expectation that would be a celebratory moment,” she told the outlet. In June 2020, she also told ABC News, “I’ve given up speaking to President Trump,” adding “We need to replace President Trump.”