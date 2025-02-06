Trump to Honor Rev. Billy Graham in Proposed National Garden of American Heroes

President Donald Trump’s proposed National Garden of American Heroes will play host to sculpture’s honoring “great figures of America’s history” with the late Rev. Billy Graham destined to be among them.

The president revealed the addition on Thursday morning while he addressed the bipartisan National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.

He shared the world-famous evangelist preacher was a man “everybody loved” who Trump himself watched as a young boy alongside his father when they attended Billy Graham crusades with “60 to 70,000 other people.”

Graham reached millions with his message of Christian forgiveness and developing a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, with his commitment to preaching the gospel in an accessible way making him a national figure, speaking to Americans searching for God.

Trump remembered Graham as “a very special man” when he died in 2018:

Trump revived his first-term push to build a memorial sculpture garden with an executive order on Jan. 29, Bloomberg reports.

The new action reinstates his orders from July 2020 and January 2021 to establish a National Garden of American Heroes.

This proposed park — location TBD — would showcase 250 statues of American historical figures to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary, among them Babe Ruth, Harriet Tubman and Edgar Allen Poe.

Now Rev. Billy Graham can be added to that illustrious list.