Reverend Franklin Graham on Thursday urged people to pray for those caught in the crosshairs of the war between Israel and Iran.

In a social media post early Thursday, Graham wrote, “As the war between Iran and Israel continues, please pray for innocent people caught in the bombings and missile attacks.

“May God‘s protection be on the churches and the Christians in Iran and may He protect the Jewish people—God’s chosen people—of Israel. My prayer is that the eyes of all who live in these countries will be opened to the truth of God‘s Word,” the reverend stated:

As the war between Iran and Israel continues, please pray for innocent people caught in the bombings and missile… Posted by Franklin Graham on Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched strikes on the Iranian regime’s leaders, military, nuclear sites, and refineries on Friday, June 13, in what appeared to be a surprise attack, Breitbart News reported.

The outlet also noted that “the IDF released a statement explaining that the Iranian nuclear program had reached a crucial threshold, and that there had been no choice but to act, given the failure of Iran’s negotiations with the U.S.”

Iran later retaliated by launching missiles at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, reports indicated. Following the strikes, Israel issued warnings to Iranian civilians whose homes are near weapons factories and other targets of Israeli Air Force (IAF) attacks, the news coming as Iran was deliberately targeting Israeli civilians with missiles, according to Breitbart News:

The message, translated from Farsi, is, in part: “Urgent warning to all citizens of Iran: All people who are present or in the near future in or around the military weapons production factories and its support institutions, should leave these areas immediately and do not return until further notice.” Iran provides no such warnings to Israeli civilians, whether Jewish or Arab, and simply launches missiles at their homes. According to the Times of Israel, the Iranian government has not built bomb shelters for its citizens, and is advising them to shelter in schools, mosques, and subways. As with the Palestinian terrorists that Iran arms and funds in Gaza, all of its thought has gone into attacking Israel, not into defending Iranians from attack.

In a recent statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the “hour of liberation” for the Iranian people is near and his nation’s military operations against Iran will leave the regime “shattered,” Breitbart News reported on Tuesday.

“The Israeli leader portrayed the campaign as not just a defense of Israel, but a broader stand against tyranny,” the article stated. “‘By acting to defend ourselves, we’re also acting to defend others in the Middle East and even in Iran itself,’ he said, referencing the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini as a symbol of the regime’s brutality.”

Numerous people commented on Graham’s post and said they were joining him in prayer.

“Agree 100% for God’s hand of protection upon them, also prayers for guidance in leadership and prayer for Jerusalem, may all turn their ways toward Him!” one person wrote, while another said, “Enlighten our eyes so that we all may see you God and that our ears will hear the truth. I pray a hedge of protection over Israel your people. Amen.”