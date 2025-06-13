Iran Launches Missiles at Jerusalem, Tel Aviv After Israel Strikes Iran

In response to Israel launching strikes on Iran’s military and nuclear sites, Iran retaliated by launching missiles at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, according to several reports.

Reuters reported that “air raid sirens sounded across Israel” as people were instructed to “take shelter.” Explosions were reported to have been heard in both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, according to the outlet.

Air raid sirens sounded across Israel as authorities urged the public to take shelter. Missiles were seen over Tel Aviv’s skyline, with the military saying Iran had fired two salvos.

The Israeli military revealed that Iran had launched “fewer than 100 surface-to-surface missiles” towards Israel in two attacks, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz explained that Iran had “crossed a red line” by launching missiles at civilian populated areas, according to the outlet.

In a video posted to X by Collin Rugg, Fox News showed video footage of what appeared to be retaliatory strikes on Israel, with Fox News stating that the attack was “likely the third wave.”

Videos on social media showed missiles striking downtown Tel Aviv.

Caitlyn Jenner, who is currently visiting Israel to take part in Pride festivities, wrote in a post on X that people in Tel Aviv were “back in the shelters.”

“This looks like it is the third wave of attack from Iran,” Jenner wrote.

Breitbart News previously reported that Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) had confirmed that Israeli’s airstrikes had eliminated Major General Hossein Salami, who had served as the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iran has issued a warning to Israel that the strikes on its military and nuclear sites are a “declaration of war.”