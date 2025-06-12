Israel Launches Massive Airstrikes on Iran’s Leaders, Nuclear Sites, Refineries

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a massive and devastating set of preemptive airstrikes on Iran’s leaders, its military, its nuclear sites, and its refineries early Friday morning local time.

In five waves, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out hundreds of missions across distances that were once thought to be too far for Israeli fighter jets to travel without refueling.

The Iranians appeared to have been taken by surprise. And Iranian air defenses, which had already largely been destroyed last year in Israeli retaliations to Iranian missile attacks, appeared to be nonexistent or were damaged even further.

Iran’s so-called “Supreme Leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, appeared to have survived, but senior leaders of Iran’s military did not, nor did key nuclear scientists. And Iran’s nuclear facility at Natanz appeared to have been badly damaged, if not destroyed, in the attacks.

The IDF issued a statement describing “Operation Rising Lion”:

A short while ago, following the directive of the political echelon, the IDF launched a preemptive, precise, combined offensive based on high-quality intelligence to strike Iran’s nuclear program, and in response to the Iranian regime’s ongoing aggression against Israel. A short while, dozens of IAF jets completed the first stage that included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran. The public is requested to follow the instructions of the IDF Home Front Command, which will be updated as necessary, and act calmly and responsibly. The IDF and the relevant authorities are prepared for a wide range of scenarios in defense and offense that may be needed. For years, the Iranian regime has been waging a direct and indirect campaign of terror against the State of Israel, by funding and directing terrorist activities via its proxies across the Middle East, while advancing toward obtaining a nuclear weapon. The Iranian regime is at the head of the axis responsible for all terrorist attacks against the State of Israel since the beginning of the “Swords of Iron” War, including by arming and funding the Hamas terror organization which was responsible for the October 7th Massacre. During the “Swords of Iron” War, Iran even directly attacked Israel twice, firing hundreds of missiles toward the State of Israel. The Iranian regime has proclaimed that its objective is to destroy the State of Israel. Senior officials in the Iranian regime have publicly declared their intent to destroy Israel, and are operating to achieve this together with their proxies in the Middle East. Today, Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are an existential threat to the State of Israel and a significant threat to the wider world. The State of Israel will not allow a regime whose objective is to destroy the State of Israel to obtain weapons of mass destruction. The IDF has conducted a process of preparations for a campaign on the frontline and on the home front. The resilience of Israel’s citizens will be an important factor of the campaign. The IDF is ready to continue to act as required. The State of Israel has the obligation to act in defense of its citizens and will continue to do so everywhere it is required to do so, as we have done in the past. The IDF is conducting an ongoing situational assessment and will update on any developments.

Separately, the IDF released a statement explaining that the Iranian nuclear program had reached a crucial threshold, and that there had been no choice but to act, given the failure of Iran’s negotiations with the U.S.

In recent months, accumulated intelligence information has provided evidence that the Iranian regime is approaching the point of no return. The convergence of the Iranian regime’s efforts to produce thousands of kilograms of enriched uranium, alongside decentralized and fortified enrichment compounds in underground facilities, enables the Iranian regime to enrich uranium to military-grade levels, enabling the regime to obtain a nuclear weapon within a short period of time. Additionally, in recent years, and more so since the beginning of the war, concrete progress has been identified in the Iranian regime’s efforts to produce weapons components adapted for a nuclear bomb. The Iranian regime has been working for decades to obtain a nuclear weapon. The world has attempted every possible diplomatic path to stop it, but the regime has refused to stop. The IDF is revealing for the first time that the Iranian regime is advancing a secret plan for the technological advancement of all parts of the development of a nuclear weapon. In the framework of this plan, senior nuclear scientists in Iran have been working to secretly develop all components needed for developing a nuclear weapon. In recent months, this program has accelerated significantly, bringing the regime significantly closer to obtaining a nuclear weapon. This is clear evidence that the Iranian regime is operating to obtain a nuclear weapon. The State of Israel has been left with no choice. The IDF has the obligation to act in defense of the civilians of Israel and will continue to do so.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a speech in which he described the necessity of the attack, and appealed directly to the Iranian people — as he has done before — to rise up against their leaders.

The Government Press Office revealed that Netanyahu had placed a note of prayer in the Western Wall — the holiest site in Judaism — on Thursday, quoting Numbers 23:24: “‘A people that rises up as a lioness, and as a lion lifts himself up’.”

Air raid sirens were sounded throughout Israel on Friday morning — not because of a specific threat, but to warn the public that the country was now at war with its greatest enemy.

Israeli airspace was closed to civilian aircraft, and two small Israeli airlines moved their operations to Cyprus.

Iran attempted to put on a brave face after the attacks, vowing to retaliate, “Blood for blood.” But it was not clear what it could do. Its air defenses had been destroyed; its terrorist proxies, who launched the war against Israel on October 7, 2023, had been decimated; and much of its general military staff were dead, or in hiding.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.