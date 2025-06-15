Israel Issues Warnings to Iranian Civilians; Iran Targets Israeli Civilians

Israel has begun issuing warnings, in Farsi, to Iranian civilians living near weapons factories and other targets of Israeli Air Force (IAF) attacks.

Meanwhile, Iran deliberately targets Israeli civilians with missiles.

The message, translated from Farsi, is, in part: “Urgent warning to all citizens of Iran: All people who are present or in the near future in or around the military weapons production factories and its support institutions, should leave these areas immediately and do not return until further notice.”

Iran provides no such warnings to Israeli civilians, whether Jewish or Arab, and simply launches missiles at their homes.

According to the Times of Israel, the Iranian government has not built bomb shelters for its citizens, and is advising them to shelter in schools, mosques, and subways. As with the Palestinian terrorists that Iran arms and funds in Gaza, all of its thought has gone into attacking Israel, not into defending Iranians from attack.

The overnight toll of Iranian ballistic missile barrages Sunday was ten Israelis dead — including members of an Arab family — and 200 wounded. None of the missiles was aimed at an Israeli military target; one destroyed a cancer research center.

Overall, according to Israel’s Government Press Office, by Sunday, after 48 hours of war, Iran had launched 270 missiles, most of which were intercepted. Of these, 22 broke through Israel’s missile defense shield, killing 13 people, three of whom were children. The total number of injured is 390, most with light injuries; nine are in serious condition and 30 in moderate condition.

Iran fires its missiles at night, which adds to the trauma and sleeplessness of the Israeli population. But there is a simple reason it does so: the Iranian military is afraid to fire ballistic missiles by day, when it would more easily expose the locations of its mobile missile launchers and their crews to immediate targeting by Israel.

