Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk told the New York Times that “God’s plan is always greater than ours” in an interview about her late husband, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on September 10.

Erika Kirk spoke with the Times on Thursday night, days ahead of her husband’s tribute service Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where reportedly hundreds of thousands were seeking to enter the 63,400-seat stadium.

She spoke to the strength she is drawing from scripture in the aftermath of the alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, 22, murdering her husband at Utah Valley University. She noted that at times she sees “the Bible in such technicolor.”

“To be so serene in saying, ‘Thy will be done. I surrender to it.’ Do I like it? No. That was the love of my life, my soul mate, my best friend. But God’s plan is always greater than ours,” she said.

Shortly after Kirk was killed, Erika Kirk tweeted Psalm 46:1, which states, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

When Robinson’s transgender boyfriend, with whom he lived, asked “why” he did it, Robinson said, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out,” according to Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray. Robinson allegedly wrote inscriptions on ammunition casings, including, “Hey fascist! Catch!” and “O Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao,” a famous Italian song idolized in radical left-wing extremist Antifa circles.

Erika Kirk reiterated to the Times that she believed her husband’s assassination “was God’s plan.”

“I’m a strong believer that this was God’s plan. And it’s so clear-cut. It couldn’t be more Charlie,” she said.

She also recounted the moment that she saw her husband’s body against the advice of a sheriff who met her at the hospital, saying it appeared as if “Jesus rescued him” in the final moment of his life.

“His eyes were semi-open,” she told the Times. “And he had this knowing, Mona Lisa-like half-smile. Like he’d died happy. Like Jesus rescued him. The bullet came, he blinked, and he was in heaven.”

Erika Kirk, who was unanimously elected as Turning Point USA’s CEO and Chair of the Board on Wednesday, is slated to deliver remarks at her husband’s tribute service Sunday.