Trump Thanks British Citizens for Offering Condolences for Charlie Kirk

President Donald Trump thanked British citizens for offering their condolences for the late Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk following his assassination last week.

Trump expressed his gratitude to U.K. citizens during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday at Chequers Estate.

“Just last week, a great American, Charlie Kirk, was heinously assassinated for speaking his mind. He was a great young man, incredible future. Some people said he might be president someday. I told him, I said, ‘Charlie, I think you have a good shot someday at being president,'” Trump said.

“And he just wanted to take care of youth. He loved youth…I’ve never seen anybody relate to youth like Charlie, and they related to him, and they’re devastated,” he added. “But I appreciate the many British citizens who have offered their condolences.”

Trump will attend Kirk’s memorial service on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University last week during an event billed as part of his “Prove Me Wrong” debates, which aimed at promoting public discourse. Prosecutors have charged his alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and two counts of obstruction of justice.

Robinson lived with his reportedly transgender boyfriend, and instructed him via text message to retrieve a note from under Robinson’s keyboard that detailed Robinson’s plans “to take out Charlie Kirk,” Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said.

Robinson said in another text he had “had enough of [Kirk’s] hatred” when the boyfriend asked “why” he had assassinated Kirk, per Gray.