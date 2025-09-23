Hundreds proclaimed the name of Jesus Christ and dozens were baptized at a “Pitt for Jesus” worship service event at the University of Pittsburgh on Thursday.

The event was sponsored by Pitt Purpose, a campus organization founded by Pitt student-athletes who want to see a revival spread across campus and the United States, Crosswalk, an online Christian living magazine, reported.

More than 600 people attended the event, 65 people reported accepting Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, and 80 people made a public declaration of faith through baptism, according to the report. Sixteen ministries and 15 varsity sports were represented at the event, which was held at Mazeroski Field near the campus.

Jake Overman, a tight end on the Pitt Panthers football team who helped start the organization and organize the event, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette he wants to see “revival touch Pitt’s campus.”

“In the time our nation is in, I think a lot of people are looking for answers [and] looking for people to be bold one way or another,” he said. “As believers, we have to rise up and be bold in our faith — and there’s nobody better to do that than a football program on a campus.”

“Right now, there are so many distractions going on in the world,” he said. “There is so much happening — there’s politics, social media, different beliefs. … In the midst of all of that, we know that there is one truth, and that truth is found in Jesus.”

Several people shared their testimonies at the event, including offensive lineman Caleb Holmes and defensive lineman Joey Zelinsky, as well as Sarah Sharar, who graduated Pitt this year.

“People want the real deal with things. They don’t want things that are fake,” Sharar said. “There’s a spiritual awakening… We’re seeing the visible power of God. People’s lives are being transformed and they can’t stop talking about it.”

