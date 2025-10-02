More than 8,000 college students gathered on Tuesday at the University of Tennessee to worship Jesus Christ at a UniteUS campus event, the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) reported.

UniteUS is an evangelistic Christian organization that does outreach toward Generation Z and presents the Gospel on college campuses across the country. Their most recent stop was at the Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The ministry reported that 500 students affirmed that they repented and accepted Jesus’s free gift of salvation, and many were baptized in a public display of faith outside of the arena.

“We are blown away by what God did tonight at the University of Tennessee with over 8,000 students gathering to lift the name of Jesus and over 500 salvations,” a video of the event reads.

One student who attended said in a video on social media that he witnessed “hundreds get baptized tonight.”

“[We] witnessed thousands changed for the name of Jesus. There is a new thing coming to this generation, and UniteUS is a big part of it,” he said.

UniteUS began at Auburn University in 2023, when 5,000 students showed up at a revival event and 200 were baptized in a lake nearby, according to the report.

“When God gave me the vision for Unite Auburn, I could have never imagined what was coming,” UniteUS founder and evangelist Tonya Prewett told CBN News.

“I remember standing at (the) baptisms after the Auburn event in the middle of thousands of students just praising God and thinking how can this stop? And it hasn’t. He keeps doing it. Again and again,” she continued.

Jennie Allen from “IF: Gathering,” who often preaches to the students at the UniteUS events, told the outlet recently that what is happening on college campuses is a “miracle.” She wrote on Instagram that she was in awe of how God is moving across college campuses.

“So many kids come forward, confess sin, follow Jesus, and we’re baptizing usually into the morning,” she said. “And it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. It’s unlike anything I’ve even been bold enough to pray for … until recently.”

“You can just see all over the stadium, huddles of kids, wiping tears, nodding, praying, holding each other. I mean, it’s so precious and brave,” she continued.

According to CBN, the full gospel is being shared with students, including the need to repent of sins.

“Repent for your sins,” Prewett told students in Tennessee. “Repent for the sins of this campus, for the city, and our nation. And let’s get free from those and we are just going to give it all to Jesus and go all in.”

UniteUS has several more events at college campuses scheduled for the fall, including in North Carolina, Ohio, and Arizona, according to the report.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.