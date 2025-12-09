Tech mogul Elon Musk shared his thoughts about God during an interview with podcaster Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller.

During an interview on the Katie Miller Podcast, Musk was asked whom he looked “up to the most,” prompting Musk to share that he looks up to “The Creator” the most.

“Who do you look up to the most?” Miller asked.

“The Creator,” Musk answered.

When asked by Miller what his “current position on God” is, Musk shared that “God is the Creator.”

“You don’t believe in God, though, do you?” Miller questioned.

“I believe this universe came from something; people have different labels,” Musk responded.

Several people took to social media to respond to Musk’s comments on God, with some questioning if he knew Jesus, while others called for people to “pray for Elon.”

“I have followed Elon for years, this is very encouraging!” one person wrote in a post. “The universe is so expansive and intrinsic that it is more outrageous to say there isn’t a Creator.”

“But does he know Jesus?” another person asked.

“Pray for Elon,” another person wrote in a post.

During an interview with Jordan Peterson for the Daily Wire in 2024, Musk admitted that while he was not “a particularly religious person,” he believes “that the teachings of Jesus are good and wise,” according to the Christian Post.

Musk went on to describe himself as a “cultural Christian,” and added that he “was brought up as an Anglican” and was also baptized.

The tech mogul’s label of himself as a “cultural Christian” came after Peterson noted that atheist Richard Dawkins also described himself as a cultural Christian, according to the outlet.