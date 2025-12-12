Poll: Majority of Catholics Support President Trump’s Mass Deportation of Illegal Aliens

A majority of Catholic voters support President Donald Trump and his immigration policies, a poll conducted for a Catholic TV network found.

The poll published Thursday by EWTN News and RealClear Opinion Research showed how those voters lean towards the Trump administration and its crackdown on illegal immigration which has wreaked havoc on American communities, the Catholic News Agency reported.

The article said the poll surveyed 1,000 Catholics between November 9 and 11.

“About 54% of Catholic voters said they support ‘the detention and deportation of unauthorized immigrants on a broad scale.’ Only 30% said they oppose this policy, and 17% neither support nor oppose it,” it read.

The outlet then noted:

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that prosperous nations have an obligation, “to the extent they are able, to welcome the foreigner.” The immigrant has an obligation “to respect with gratitude the material and spiritual heritage of the country that receives them, to obey its laws and to assist in carrying civic burdens.” “Political authorities, for the sake of the common good for which they are responsible, may make the exercise of the right to immigrate subject to various juridical conditions,” it adds.

Indeed, a statement from U.S. Catholic Bishops recognized governments have a legal right and moral duty to curb migration “for the sake of the common good,” Breitbart News reported in November.

After beating former Vice President Kamala Harris (D) and her leftist running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) in the 2024 presidential election, exit polls suggested Trump won the Catholic vote by 15 points, according to Breitbart News.

When speaking of immigration policy, one Catholic voter told EWTN News, “We desperately need immigration reform, we desperately need to control our borders.”

In contrast to Trump’s policies, the New York Times recently reported that former President Joe Biden’s (D) advisors warned him in 2020 that his plans for immigration could lead to “chaos,” but he chose to ignore them, according to Breitbart News.

“Stunning images of the open border and reports of child and sex trafficking handed Donald Trump potent political fuel to power his campaign and return to the presidency in 2024,” the outlet said.

Over 2.5 million illegals have reportedly left the United States since Trump took office in January, per Breitbart News.