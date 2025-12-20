Secret Santa Donates $8000 to Pay for Kids’ Toys on Layaway

A mystery donor spread substantial holiday cheer in Wilmington, Delaware this week by paying off about $8,000 in layaway balances at a Burlington department store — the payment covering kids’ toys as well as employee purchases.

“It was joyful to call the customers,” store manager Devin Riley told 6 Action News. “Some of them cried. Some were shocked that this happened.”

Riley added, “A lot of people are going through hard times, and even the ones who weren’t were just grateful for the gesture that this person provided.”

The store manager said he’d never an act of charity like it before at the store.

Customers told the ABC affiliate the surprise had a miraculous feel to it.

“I am happy that people are still caring and loving in this generation,” said Wilmington resident Tamar Pates. “Once in a while, you want to know, ‘Do people still care?’ And I’m so moved that there are still people out there that care.”

The secret Santa requested the gift remain anonymous, but was “hoping this will inspire others to be generous not just during the holidays, but every day,” according to the news station.