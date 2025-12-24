Politico Frames European Christmas Celebrations as ‘Far-Right Spectacle’

Politico is framing the celebration of Christmas as a “far-right” front in Europe, arguing that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her party have made it a “spectacle.”

Conservative social media users blasted the left-wing outlet’s Wednesday article, “How the far right stole Christmas,” authored by Rome correspondent Hannah Roberts.

“Not a ‘far right’ concept.. politico is such a joke,” wrote podcast host Mel K:

“Wow, imagine marking Christmas as being Christian. Revolutionary thinking in Europa,” wrote former Breitbart News journalist Chris Tomlinson:

In the Christmas Eve piece, Roberts wrote that the holiday “is becoming a new front line in Europe’s culture wars,” with so-called “far-right” parties and politicians “claiming the festive season as their own.”

The evidence?: Meloni’s defense of public Nativity scenes and other long-standing Christmas traditions in her majority-Catholic country.

“In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has made the defense of Christmas traditions central to her political identity. She has repeatedly framed the holiday as part of the nation’s endangered heritage, railing against what she calls ‘ideological’ attempts to dilute it,” Roberts wrote.

She continued to frame Europe’s conservative parties as “far-right” for preserving Christian culture, writing, “France’s National Rally and Spain’s Vox have similarly opposed secularist or ‘woke’ efforts to replace religious imagery with neutral seasonal language, and advocated for nativity scenes in town halls.”

“In Germany, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) has warned that Christmas markets are losing their ‘German character,’ amplifying disinformation about Muslim traditions edging out Christian ones,” she stated.

Former Republican congressional candidate Robby Starbuck wished Politico a “Merry Christmas” while calling them “commies.”

“‘Those dang Christians claiming the celebration of their Savior’s birth as their own.’ You might want to ask yourself why you’re being ratioed,” wrote Ellie A:

“Jesus is the reason for the season,” said Dustin Grage. “Cry harder.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.