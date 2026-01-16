Report: Nearly 4 Million Attend Catholic Procession in Post-Maduro Venezuela

Nearly 4 million Venezuelans participated in this year’s La Divina Pastora (“Divine Shepherdess”) Catholic procession in the city of Barquisimeto, Lara, the Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional reported on Thursday.

For over 160 years, Venezuelan Catholics have gathered in Barquisimeto every January 14 for the annual Marian procession of the Divine Shepherdess, Lara’s matron saint. Faithful from all over the country gather in Barquisimeto that day to accompany the procession across the streets of the city and ask for or thank her for her intercession before God on a four-mile walk from the Shrine of St. Rosa to the Cathedral of Barquisimeto. The procession reportedly draws an average 2 million people every year.

2026 marked the 168th procession of the Divine Shepherdess in Venezuela and occurred days after the United States carried out a successful law enforcement operation that led to the arrest of socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. El Nacional reported that this year’s procession “became the scene of one of Venezuela’s largest religious events,” with an estimated attendance of close to 4 million people. The Archdiocese of Barquisimeto broadcasted the event on its official YouTube channel.

Before the procession departed, Monsignor Polito Rodríguez, Archbishop of Barquisimeto, urged attendees to overcome the “culture of corruption in Venezuela” and made public calls for the liberation of all political prisoners in the country.

“Unfortunately, for decades, corruption has become part of our culture. We have become accustomed to it in our families, in our institutions, in our homes, in the economy, in politics; which has led to an ethical and moral breakdown that affects us all,” Monsignor Rodríguez said.

“We cannot resign ourselves to evil. To everything that undermines human dignity and destroys fundamental human rights: such as the right to life, freedom of expression, the right to vote, and other civil and political rights,” he stressed

“In this regard, we pray for all those deprived of their liberty and for their families. We applaud the fact that some have already been released, but there are many others whose cries — and those of their families — cannot continue to be ignored. Therefore, it would be a gesture of reconciliation and justice for them to be released as soon as possible,” he continued.

El Nacional reported that, as it has been part of the tradition for over 160 years, many parishioners prayed to give thanks for promises fulfilled or to make hopeful requests for family and friends, praying and singing religious songs and chants. Some of the petitions made by the faithful, the newspaper detailed, included requests for health, the return of family members abroad, and thanks for favors granted.

“Although precise official figures have yet to be confirmed, various Church observers reported one of the highest attendance figures in the recent history of this Marian celebration, exceeding previous estimates and reaffirming Barquisimeto as the epicenter of one of the most important manifestations of Catholic faith in Latin America,” El Nacional wrote.

The local newspaper La Prensa de Lara spoke with 70-year-old attendee Doris Montero, who explained that she and her granddaughter have participated in the procession every year to thank the Divine Shepherdess after her granddaughter recovered from a dog attack that left her gravely injured when she was seven years old.

“I promised the Virgin that if I came out of this safely, we would be here every year,” Montero said, and added that although she does not remember when her devotion to the Divine Shepherdess started, as it began when she was young, she has transmitted its importance to her family.

Venezuelan Catholic José Omar Pérez explained to La Prensa de Lara that he has walked in the procession bearing a cross for 14 years in gratitude for the miracles he has received and hoped that, at some point, he would receive a miracle that can help restore his sight, as he currently faces vision problems.

“I had an accident more than 18 years ago and since then I have walked barefoot to the Virgin. I come with my children because I try to teach them how good and kind she is,” a man identified as Argenis Aranguren told the newspaper.

“The man says he doesn’t care about the stones, the trash, or how hot the pavement is. In his mind, there is nothing more important than keeping his word because he understands that he has received an undeserved blessing,” the newspaper reported.

The Barquisimeto-based newspaper El Impulso reported on Wednesday that one of the most recurring messages among parishioners this year was the request for the return of family members who are outside Venezuela.

“The Divine Shepherdess thus becomes a symbol of hope for those who dream of walking together again in future processions, especially during the 169th visit of the sacred image,” El Impulso wrote.

