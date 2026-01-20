Nolte: According to Democrats It’s Okay to Storm a Mosque During Worship Service

Democrats, including a state attorney general, are all over the media saying it’s okay for protesters to storm a mosque during a religious service.

Obviously, they are not saying that in those precise words. But when a scumbag attorney general like Keith Ellison (D-MN) says that anti-ICE/pro-rapist-murderer-child-molester protesters storming a Christian church during services for the express purpose of disrupting and intimidating attendees is “First Amendment activity,” he’s saying it’s okay to storm a mosque to disrupt an Islamic worship service.

Why?

Because there is no legal difference between the two.

If it’s legal to storm a church to disrupt and terrorize, it’s legal to storm a mosque to disrupt and terrorize.

Here’s Ellison giving everyone in Minnesota the green light:

Here’s a former network news anchor saying we have a First Amendment right to storm a mosque and disrupt a worship service:

Here’s Minnesota State Rep. Leigh Finke (a lunatic who pretends to be a woman) calling for more worship services to be disrupted.

That would have to include mosques, right?

Now, I would never dream of or do anything other than condemn someone who stormed a mosque. Nevertheless, my point is a fairly obvious one, and we all know how scumbag attorney general Keith Ellison would react if a mosque in his failed state was stormed and disrupted.

Democrats have no principles other than doing whatever is necessary to achieve their fascist goals of a giant welfare state full of slaves dependent on the State. Their brazen hypocrisy and galling double standards are part of the plan. They want us enraged, caught off guard, and sputtering at their gall.

This is what we are up against — not the loyal opposition, but people willing to embrace evil to achieve monstrous political goals and hold on to that power.

Already, Minnesota Democrats have imported hundreds of thousands of Third World welfare queens, many of whom are allegedly part of a massive welfare fraud scheme, just to hold on to power.

Seriously, go storm a Minnesota mosque and see what scumbag attorney general Keith Ellison says about that, see if CNN accepts your First Amendment right to storm a mosque as a legitimate premise for debate.

Again, I don’t want anyone to storm a mosque. You get my point.

