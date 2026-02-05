Trump Celebrates ‘So Strong’ Return of Faith at Prayer Breakfast: ‘You Have to Have God’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump celebrated the return of faith in the United States at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday morning.

Trump delivered his remarks in the Hilton ballroom, emphasizing that a country needs faith to be a “great nation.”

“To be a great nation, however, I think, and I may be wrong, but I don’t think so because I’ve watched a lot and I study a lot, you have to have religion,” he said. “You have to have it. You have to have faith. You have to have God.”

“Thankfully, as we gather today, there are many signs that religion is coming back, and now it’s no longer signs. It’s just coming back. It’s coming back so strong,” he added.

Trump noted that bible sales and church attendance are rising.

“In 2025, more copies of the Holy Bible were sold in the United States than at any time in the last 100 years. How about that?” Trump said.

“In the last 12 months, young Americans attended church at nearly twice the rate as they did four years ago,” he went on to add.

Trump said that radical leftists and many Democrats are not pleased with the resurgence of religion.

The president announced that on May 17, there will be a rededication of America as a nation under God on the National Mall.

“This morning, I’m pleased to announce that on May 17, 2026… we’re inviting Americans from all across the country to come together on our National Mall, to pray, to give thanks, and… we’re going to rededicate America as one nation under God,” he said.

Trump added that there is a “reason” behind life.

“You have to believe in something. You have to believe that what we’re doing, there’s a reason for it,” he said. “There has to be a reason for it. We’re all working and… we’re behaving. I mean, I behave because I’m afraid not to.”