A 55-year-old Islamic religious leader in New York City is accused of sexually abusing young girls at a mosque.

The suspect, identified as Tajul Islam, was arrested this week after one victim alerted police to what allegedly happened, Pix 11 reported Thursday.

An image shows the suspect in the case:

The incidents allegedly occurred inside the Masjid Bilal mosque in Jamaica between April 21 and Monday, and the outlet said the Queens Child Abuse Squad apprehended the suspect after a victim alerted authorities to the situation.

The suspect was charged with sexual abuse, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.

QNS offered more details about the investigation:

According to the criminal complaint, sometime between 5:30 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, Islam approached a 10-year-old girl inside the storefront mosque and grabbed her breast and touched her inner thigh. Islam committed the same act at around 6 p.m. on Monday, April 27, when he approached another 10-year-old girl and grabbed her breast and touched her inner thigh. Members of the NYPD’s Queens Child Abuse Squad arrested Islam about four hours later. Islam pleaded not guilty at his April 28 arraignment before Queens criminal Court Judge Sharifa Nasser-Cuellar, who set bail at $25,000 cash and $25,000 bond and issued temporary orders of protection.

Now, police are asking other possible victims to contact them. The Pix 11 article noted that Islam had no prior arrest history.

The news comes after a man named Wisam Sharieff of Euless, Texas, who described himself as an Imam and who was an online Quran instructor, was sentenced for involvement in a conspiracy to sexually exploit a child, ABC 3340 reported in February:

United States District Judge Anna M. Manasco sentenced Wisam Sharieff, 44, of Euless, Texas, to 960 months in prison, followed by a life term of supervised release. Sharieff was also ordered to pay a $135,000 special assessment under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act (AVAA). In June 2025, Sharieff pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in sexual exploitation of children, conspiracy to receive and distribute child pornography, and sexual exploitation of children.

His co-defendant and student, Blake Miller Barakat of Alabama, was also sentenced in the case.