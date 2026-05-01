Biden-Appointed Judge Orders ICE to Release Illegal Alien Wanted for Murder

United States District Court Judge Melissa DuBose, appointed by President Joe Biden, ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to release an illegal alien who is wanted in his native Dominican Republic for murder. Department of Justice (DOJ) officials say DuBose had no knowledge that the illegal alien was wanted at the time she ordered his release.

On April 4, the Worcester Police Department in Massachusetts arrested Bryan Rafael Gomez, an illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, on charges of assault and battery.

ICE agents lodged a detainer against Gomez, and local police honored that detainer, ensuring Gomez went right into federal custody after his release from jail.

This week, on April 28, Judge Melissa DuBose ordered Gomez’s release. Gomez, since January 2023, has been wanted for murder in the Dominican Republic.

Department of Justice (DOJ) officials are now defending DuBose’s decision, saying the judge had no knowledge that Gomez was wanted for murder in his home country when she ordered his release from ICE custody.

“As our recent filing in this matter makes clear, Judge DuBose did not have knowledge at the time of her ruling that Gomez was wanted by authorities in the Dominican Republic,” U.S. Attorney Charles C. Calenda said in a statement.

On Thursday evening, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis called DuBose “an activist judge” and said Gomez’s release was “yet another example of an activist judge trying to thwart President Trump’s mandate from the American people to remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.