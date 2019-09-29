Rescue Dog Adopted After Spending 1,076 Days in Animal Shelter

A rescue dog that spent nearly three years at an animal shelter in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been adopted by a new family.

Seven-year-old bulldog and pitbull mix, Bentley, was rescued by the Pennsylvania SPCA in October of 2016 and has lived at the shelter on Erie Avenue since then.

“He knows when you’re upset and he knows when you’re having a hard day, and he’s that dog who is going to snuggle up right next to you,” said Kayla Dorney, a PSPCA behavior and nourishment supervisor who has cared for the Bentley since he was rescued.

The shelter posted a picture of Bentley and his new family on Twitter on Saturday morning.

It's here. The day we wait for. The day you approach the kennel of a dog who has been there for 1,076 days…and they're gone…for the best reason – they are with their #furever family. There are no more #TuesdayswithBentley. More: https://t.co/ERY7EJT6L5 pic.twitter.com/clwCkGEovQ — Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) September 28, 2019

The Pennsylvania SPCA also wrote about the heartwarming story in a post to their Facebook page.

The post read: