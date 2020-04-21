Fast food restaurant Wendy’s is offering customers a freebie during the coronavirus outbreak with “no strings attached.”

The company tweeted Monday and stated on its website it is giving out free four-piece chicken nuggets with a choice of either spicy or crispy, with no purchase necessary on Friday, April 24.

Not gonna lie, all this love y’all are showing has inspired us. We wish we could give you a hug, but instead…how about a nug? This Friday, we’ll be giving out free 4pc spicy and crispy nugs at every Wendy’s drive-thru. No purchase necessary, not a single string attached. — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 20, 2020

The company said it was inspired by all the love its customers had shown them during the pandemic and wanted to offer a small token of appreciation to return the favor.

“Not gonna lie, all this love y’all are showing has inspired us,” Wendy’s tweeted. “We wish we could give you a hug, but instead… how about a nug?”

Wendy’s is not the first fast food chain to give away free food at its drive-thrus during the coronavirus pandemic. Taco Bell has been giving away tacos every Tuesday during the pandemic, with no purchase necessary.

Although Wendy’s has remained open in its drive-thrus, it has been lagging in sales after stay-at-home orders went into effect in many states. The pandemic caused it to close some of its restaurants worldwide temporarily, and sales dropped 20 percent for the week ending March 22.