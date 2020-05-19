Venetian Resort on Las Vegas Strip to Reopen in June

The Venetian Resort on the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday that it would start taking reservations for stays beginning on June 1, the day it plans to reopen to the public.

The Venetian Tower will be the first to open while the Palazzo will open at a later date, according to a news release obtained by KVVU.

“We continue to adhere to guidance provided by federal, state and local authorities including the Southern Nevada Health District, Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and the Nevada Gaming Control Board,” the property said in the release.

Guests can expect a fully-operating casino, more than a dozen restaurants, a renovated pool deck, and retail outlets to be available to them.

The Venetian says it also plans to test all its employees for the coronavirus over the next two weeks.

The casino is also announcing a community initiative called the Share the Love program, which will donate thousands of free nights to frontline workers and first responders who have put their lives on the line to fight the coronavirus.

For every suite that someone books through the program, the Venetian says it will donate a free night to thank a first responder or other frontline workers. The resort has pledged to donate up to 50,000 nights using this program.

Nevada’s casinos have remained shuttered since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s gaming control board is in charge of overseeing all reopening plans, but there is currently no set date for when venues can start to welcome back guests, KSNV reported.