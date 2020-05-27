Nevada Governor Announces Casinos Can Reopen on June 4

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday night the state’s casinos will be allowed to reopen next Thursday after more than two months of being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sisolak highlighted “positive trends” in the state’s data regarding the coronavirus and insisted he would work with the Gaming Control Board to ensure safety conditions are met in casinos.

“We continue to see a consistent and sustainable downward trajectory of percentage of positive COVID-19 cases and a decrease in the trend of COVID-19 hospitalizations,” Sisolak said.

“The Board was briefed on how these various entities have worked with the gaming industry to ensure that there is a comprehensive plan in place to respond to and mitigate the effects of positive cases of COVID-19 that present themselves in the State’s resort corridors,” Sisolak added.

Sisolak also stated it was “critical” to guard the health and safety of employees, residents, and visitors first.

“It is critical to put the health and safety of employees, residents and visitors first through proactive measures, coupled with the Health and Safety Policies issued by the Gaming Control Board,” Sisolak said. “This is what will help ensure that Nevada can safely reopen its gaming industry on June 4.”

In his remarks, Sisolak recommended customers wear face masks or coverings “like a badge of honor.”

“As always, I encourage Nevadans to stay vigilant and protect themselves against this virus,” Sisolak stated. “Our goal is to prevent a surge in cases that our health care system cannot handle. We cannot do this without each of you accepting the personal responsibility to follow the social distancing guidelines in professional and personal decisions.”

With casinos set to reopen in Nevada, the state will receive a much needed economic boost. Last month, Nevada had the highest unemployment rate of any state in the country, with 28.2 percent of residents jobless. That is almost more than double the national unemployment average of 14.7 percent.

According to the Center for Gaming Research, 24 casinos located on the Las Vegas strip earned over $72 million in fiscal year 2017.

In addition to announcing that casinos could reopen next week, Sisolak also said religious gatherings of up to 50 people could begin on Friday and gyms, shopping malls, theaters, and bars could open with restrictions.