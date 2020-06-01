A boy with cerebral palsy and autism has raised $100,000 for charity by completing a marathon one step at a time in Sheffield, England.

When nine-year-old Tobias Weller heard that World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore had raised nearly $40 million for healthcare charities by taking 100 laps around his garden before his 100th birthday, he felt inspired to do something similar.

“Tobias had been planning a sponsored 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) walk around a local park last month but was unable to do so because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions,” according to Fox 8.

However, he was not about to let the shutdown deter him from his mission to raise funds for the Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Paces School, so Tobias decided to walk up and down his own neighborhood street.

At first, he could only walk up to 164 feet a day, but as he neared his goal, which took him 70 days to complete, he was walking half a mile each time.

Sunday, the children’s hospital tweeted video footage of the incredible moment when Tobias finished the marathon, 26.2 miles:

He's done it! 💛💙 26.2 miles, 750 metres at a time, more than £43,000 raised! Congratulations @CaptainTobias9, you are amazing!!! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/WJy1YD9P1U — Sheffield Children's (@SheffChildrens) May 31, 2020

People filled the street and cheered as the young man made it to the end of the street and was embraced by his mother, Ruth Garbutt.

“Three cheers for Captain Tobias! Hip hip, hooray!” one person shouted as the crowd joined in.

“I can’t believe I completed a marathon. It’s just awesome,” Tobias told the Shropshire Star.

His supporters have since dubbed him Captain Tobias in honor of Moore, the veteran who inspired him in the first place.

“I’m so, so pleased that he’s completed his marathon. He’s done really well. He’s tried so hard all the way through. He’s really achieved a massive goal,” his mom commented, adding, “I’m bursting with pride for my little boy. He’s just magnificent.”

Tobias said he loved it when his neighbors clapped and cheered for him, and he noted that he was getting stronger every day.

“It’s such a good feeling,” he concluded.