A Delta Air Lines employee recently went the extra mile to make sure a passenger with special needs felt comfortable on his flight.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the airline shared the story of a man named Jay G. who said he recently spoke with employee Sarah about an upcoming flight.

“I explained that my son has special needs and is very nervous about surgical masks because of his many surgeries over the years,” Jay wrote:

Delta required its passengers and employees to wear masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to its website.

“While we continue to encourage customers to bring their own face covering when traveling, supplies will be available for customers who need them,” the site read.

Sarah helped Jay understand the options regarding masks and told him she made some for her own family.

“I asked if she had ever seen any with Elmo on them as he is my son’s favorite. She wasn’t sure, but gave me some guidance on where to look,” he explained.

A week after their conversation, a package arrived at Jay’s home.

“To my surprise, it was a note from Sarah with masks for our family, along with a very special Elmo one for my son! I was floored that she 1) actually made and sent them to us and 2) remembered my son’s name and how important Elmo was to him,” he said.

Jay praised Sarah for her generosity and kindness toward his son and said he hoped everyone knew she was a treasure.

“I could go on and on, but I wanted to take a few minutes and make sure that you know the value that Sarah brings to people as well as to a total stranger on the phone. I’m very blessed to have met her,” he concluded.