Community members have joined forces to provide for the 39 children U.S. Marshals rescued last week in Georgia.

When the group Bikers Against Abuse International (BAA International) reported on its Facebook page that the children had nothing but the clothes on their backs, the response was overwhelming, according to CBS 46.

Local organizations such as Gigi’s House, A Friend’s House, the Haven House, and the Raise Me Up Foundation are also offering help to the rescued children and others throughout the state.

On Wednesday, BAA International posted clothing sizes and a list of items the kids needed.

“They are America’s children and they are kids that we need to go and find. Right here in Atlanta, approximately 300 young girls are lured into sex trafficking every month,” said Donald Washington, director of the U.S. Marshals Service.

In addition to locating the 39 missing children, the U.S. Marshals said nine criminal associates were arrested during Operation Not Forgotten.

“The message to missing children and their families is that we will never stop looking for you,” Washington stated.

Now, the Georgia community is making sure they know they are loved.

“We have four children of our own so just to imagine that they have nothing but the clothes on their backs is heartbreaking,” said one couple that dropped off donations.

In addition to helping the rescued kids, neighbors are donating to other needy children in their area.

Owner of All American Pizzeria Lauren Williams is helping organize donations and said a customer came into her restaurant asking if they wanted to give pizzas to a local home for abused and neglected foster kids.

“Just children that didn’t otherwise have a loving home, did we just want to donate dinner for them this weekend, and we said, ‘Sure, of course. As a matter of fact, we’d actually like to do one better and get involved,'” she recalled.

“We quickly realized we’re going to need more vehicles to drop off donations,” Williams added.