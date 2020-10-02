Trump’s Former White House Doctor: ‘Fully Expect’ Trump to ‘Recover Completely’

Ronny Jackson, former White House physician and Republican candidate to represent Texas’s 13th District, offered his personal opinion President Donald Trump would “recover completely” from COVID-19 following news on Friday morning the president had tested positive for the disease.

Jackson served as White House physician former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump.

Jackson wrote via Twitter, “Our President and First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19, however, rest assured they are both fine and completely asymptotic. The President is in very good health and has NO comorbities.”

Jackson added, “Well over 99% of healthy individuals in the President’s age group recover completely and most never even become symptomatic. I fully expect this to be the case with President Trump as well.”

Trump earlier shared news via Twitter he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. The first couple both stated they would begin isolating themselves.

The CDC offers the following advisory for adults regarding isolation following COVID-19 infection:

Available data indicate that persons with mild to moderate COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset. Persons with more severe to critical illness or severe immunocompromise likely remain infectious no longer than 20 days after symptom onset.

For those who “think or know” they had COVID-19, the CDC recommends, “You can be around others after 10 days since symptoms first appeared and 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving.”