NYPD Officers to Face ‘Disciplinary Action’ for Not Wearing Masks

New York City police officers, who are required to wear masks amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, will now face “disciplinary action” if they refuse to do so.

The announcement came in a Friday memo, which was obtained by Fox News. The memo said officers “are required to wear face coverings at all times when performing duties in public areas, department facilities, and whenever social distancing is not possible.”

The memo also noted that appropriate face masks were required and warned that scarves, bandanas, or handkerchiefs will not suffice. Exceptions apply for officers who suffer from a “breathing condition” or when they are eating or drinking.

It further noted exceptions do not apply for “members of the service returning from a state or country with a travel advisory,” who “must wear a face covering at all times while working for 14 days after returning.”

While the types of punishment are not listed, the memo states that those who do not follow orders will face disciplinary action.

According to the New York Post, the memo was sent from the NYPD’s Personnel and Human Resources division.

“It is our responsibility to set the example for our great city. And do everything we can to help ensure we do not have another hospitalized member bring this deadly infection into our homes, or have another funeral,” Chief of Department Terence Monahan said in a video memo sent to officers.

“Wearing a mask is the law,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) noted at a press briefing in September. “But the police officer who’s supposed to enforce the law doesn’t wear a mask.”